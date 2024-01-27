NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Trading Up 0.2%

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

