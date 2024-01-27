Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives C$22.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Insider Activity at Neighbourly Pharmacy

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$42,860.91. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

