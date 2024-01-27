Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $4.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $615.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day moving average is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

