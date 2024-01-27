Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.52. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

