Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.50. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

