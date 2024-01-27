Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

