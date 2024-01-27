Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $595.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $410.00. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200 day moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

