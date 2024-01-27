Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,206,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after buying an additional 2,106,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

