Nick Bray Sells 26,375 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £22,155 ($28,151.21).
De La Rue Trading Up 1.0 %
DLAR opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £173.17 million, a PE ratio of -401.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. De La Rue plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.14).
