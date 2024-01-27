Nick Bray Sells 26,375 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £22,155 ($28,151.21).

De La Rue Trading Up 1.0 %

DLAR opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £173.17 million, a PE ratio of -401.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. De La Rue plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.14).

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

