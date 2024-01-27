Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 3,059,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,686.7 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

Shares of NISTF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

