Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 3,059,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,686.7 days.
Nippon Steel Price Performance
Shares of NISTF opened at $23.35 on Friday. Nippon Steel has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
