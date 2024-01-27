Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after buying an additional 1,010,932 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 320.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 415,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $12,017,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Getty Realty

