Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ROIC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

