Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,882 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.4 %

HWC opened at $47.16 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

