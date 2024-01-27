Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,005 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock worth $1,165,859. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

