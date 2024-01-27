Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

