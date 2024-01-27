Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDFC opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.63.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

