Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,276 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

