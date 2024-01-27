Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,326 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

