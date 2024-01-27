Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

KNF opened at $65.99 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

