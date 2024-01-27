Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.