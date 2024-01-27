Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

