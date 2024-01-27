Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $9,591,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

