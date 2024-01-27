Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.