Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,706,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

