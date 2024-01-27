Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of La-Z-Boy worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.97 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

