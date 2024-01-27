Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

