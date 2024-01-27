Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

PDCO stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

