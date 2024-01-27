Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.44%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

