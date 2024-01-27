Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

