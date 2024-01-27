Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,050,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after buying an additional 204,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.