Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.