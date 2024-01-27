Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 200.08 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.