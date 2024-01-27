Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,525 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

