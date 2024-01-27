Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,007 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 384,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,147 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.6 %

DRH opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

