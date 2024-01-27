Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Autoliv by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALV opened at $106.56 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

