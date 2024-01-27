Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

AKR stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

