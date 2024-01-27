Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Redwood Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.96 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -95.52%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

