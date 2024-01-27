Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after buying an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

