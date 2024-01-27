Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $408.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

