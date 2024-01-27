Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.