Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

POWL stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

