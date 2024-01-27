Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $139.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

