Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

