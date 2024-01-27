Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $102.20 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

