Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,715 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,270 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 36,715 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,597,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 550.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,187 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

