Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Installed Building Products by 25.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 40.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $189.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $199.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.00.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

