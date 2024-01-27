Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

