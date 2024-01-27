Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

