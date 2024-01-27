Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 136,250.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

