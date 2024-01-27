Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $90,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

FSLR opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.